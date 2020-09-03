Advertisement

Northern Light Health provides update on federal CDC guidelines

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health spoke to the media today about revised COVID-19 guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC no longer recommends quarantining when traveling into the United States or from state to state. Dr. Jarvis reminds Mainers the state still requires a visitor from a non-exempt state to quarantine for 14-days, unless they’ve had a negative COVID test within three days of arrival.

Dr. Jarvis also addressed the upcoming flu season. He says Northern Light is urging people to get a flu vaccine before the end of October.

“What we’d really like to do is to be able to test both for Influenza and CVID-19 at the same time,” Jarvis said. “Thus having to eliminate the need for multiple swabs, and Northern Light Health is working to achieve that prior to influenza season.”

The U.S. CDC also no longer advises asymptomatic individuals to get tested for coronavirus. Northern Light is still committed to testing asymptomatic individuals who have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for the virus.

