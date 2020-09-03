Advertisement

New trailer debuts for ‘No Time to Die,’ long-awaited Bond film

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – James Bond fans are getting a taste of the upcoming 007 flick.

A new trailer for “No Time to Die” was released Thursday. It’s Daniel Craig’s fifth and final time in the role of the British secret agent.

It was initially set to come out in March, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back its release several times.

“No Time to Die,” the 25th Bond movie, is rated PG-13. It hits North American theaters on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bureau of Highway Safety reminds everyone to drive safe this Labor Day

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Though there’s been a reduction in travel during the pandemic, road trips are still taking place this Labor Day weekend. Predictions put Friday as the heaviest day for holiday weekend traffic.

News

Carrabec schools set to open Tuesday after opening delay

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
RSU 74 schools are set to begin their hybrid class model on Tuesday.

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.

National

Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Police say when they noticed the little girls’ legs were losing color, Encarnacion jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage, cutting the child’s safety seat free and getting her out from the car.

News

Maine CDC reports 53 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine CDC is reporting 53 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Latest News

National

Officer rescues children from crash in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An Ohio police officer rescued a child pinned inside an overturned car.

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

News

Eagle Lake man dies after becoming trapped under vehicle, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened Tuesday in unorganized territory near Portage Lake.

Coronavirus

York County officials launch inquiry into COVID-19 outbreak at jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
An update on the number of cases associated with the jail is expected Thursday.

National

Jeep introduces its first electric-powered vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.