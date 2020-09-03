Eagle Lake man dies after becoming trapped under vehicle, police say

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) -Police say an Eagle Lake man died after he became trapped under a pickup truck in Aroostook County.

It happened Tuesday in unorganized territory near Portage Lake.

Police say 46-year-old, James Dube, was out bear hunting when it happened.

Dube was found after the hunting party he was with had left him to track a bear they had shot.

They say he stayed behind to change a flat tire on the truck and it fell on top of him.

Members of the group freed him, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

