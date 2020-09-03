Advertisement

Maine DOE releases pandemic procedure protocols

The document designates teachers as “essential employees.”
Maine Dept. of Education releases pandemic procedures document
Maine Dept. of Education releases pandemic procedures document
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education put out a draft document on standard operating procedures for schools during the pandemic.

The document released on Saturday designates teachers as “essential employees.”

Under this guidance workers considered to be “essential” can return to the classroom if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah provided some clarity on that Thursday.

He says teachers who are exposed, not confirmed cases, can, not must return to the classroom.

”All this guidance document says is that if a school official in their judgement determines that a teacher cannot be out of a classroom because the implications on classroom education, the impact on that would be too great,” said Shah. “They have the option, not the requirement but the option of having that teacher remain in the classroom provided they have got all the appropriate PPE and other safe guards.”

Shah says the ultimate decision will be one that school officials will have to make based on the operational considerations at the school itself.

He also says the document is a draft and can be modified at any time to include new safeguards.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

RSU 67 students to make use of outdoor tents when school begins

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
TV5 visited Lincoln schools Thursday to see how they’re making use of tents they have purchased.

Back To School

Winslow Junior High School unveils new building

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The building eight years in the making is an addition to Winslow High school.

Back To School

Maine Department of Education recommends isolation rooms for students showing COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The Maine Department of Education has recommended isolation rooms in schools to hold students showing symptoms.

Back To School

Milbridge Elementary School develops outdoor classroom

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
As schools around the state reopen, many are looking at alternative ways of learning during a pandemic.

Latest News

Back To School

What about music in Maine schools? State officials weigh in

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Questions about the future of music programs in Maine schools remain largely unanswered.

News

Local leaders discuss Biden’s plans for re-opening schools

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Local leaders discuss back to school plans.

News

School buses face health and safety challenge this school year

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
School buses face challenges.

Education

Bangor students start first day at school

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
Students returned to Fruit Street School in Bangor for the first day of classes.

Sports

State raises concerns with MPA plan to resume high school sports, urges delay to address issues

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
DHHS and DOE said a further delay to the start of fall sports would allow schools to get the school year underway academically before sports begin.

News

RSU 74 postpones school a week; student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
RSU 74 schools will be closed this week and all activities cancelled.