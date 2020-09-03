Maine DOE releases pandemic procedure protocols

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education put out a draft document on standard operating procedures for schools during the pandemic.

The document released on Saturday designates teachers as “essential employees.”

Under this guidance workers considered to be “essential” can return to the classroom if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah provided some clarity on that Thursday.

He says teachers who are exposed, not confirmed cases, can, not must return to the classroom.

”All this guidance document says is that if a school official in their judgement determines that a teacher cannot be out of a classroom because the implications on classroom education, the impact on that would be too great,” said Shah. “They have the option, not the requirement but the option of having that teacher remain in the classroom provided they have got all the appropriate PPE and other safe guards.”

Shah says the ultimate decision will be one that school officials will have to make based on the operational considerations at the school itself.

He also says the document is a draft and can be modified at any time to include new safeguards.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.