Maine Department of Education recommends isolation rooms for students showing COVID-19 symptoms

Parents will be notified and asked to pick up their student and consult a primary care doctor if necessary.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As schools across the state reopen their doors, new steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Maine Department of Education has recommended isolation rooms in schools to hold students showing symptoms.

“Isolation rooms was really one of the recommendations from the U.S. CDC and has come down from pretty much any national group that is providing recommendations for schools,” said Emily Poland, school nurse consultant with the Maine Department of Education. “The idea behind it is to remove the kids who are symptomatic as soon as possible from the general population.”

These rooms will be separate from a nurse’s office.

Parents will be notified and asked to pick up their student and consult a primary care doctor if necessary.

“In reality, we know that students aren’t always forthcoming with symptoms first thing in the morning. We know that kids are gonna get sick at school, they get sick at school every year, every day, so the isolation space is there for that,” Poland said.

Poland says while isolation rooms will differ from school to school, no child will be left unmonitored.

While some students may be able to see who’s in their school’s isolation room, privacy will be of the utmost concern regarding any diagnosis.

“That’s not really anybody else’s business, right? Except for the parent and that child,” Poland said. “There is no need for any sort of school-wide notification.”

The Maine Department of Education communicates regularly with school nurses and will continue to do so throughout the year.

“School staff have the best interest of the kids, that’s why they work in schools. We want to get our kids back in school, but we want to do that safely and as smartly as we can,” Poland said.

