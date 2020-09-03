Maine CDC reports 53 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 53 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

There are 40 more active cases in the state.

Three of the cases still have to be classified so the total increased by 50 to 4,617.

10 more people have recovered.

3,988 people overall have recovered since the pandemic started.

There are 496 active cases and no new deaths Thursday.

The highest number of new cases is in York County. They are reporting 16 new cases.

Cumberland County with ten more being reported.

Penobscot County has seven more cases and four more active since Wednesday.

The total active cases there right now is at 32.

