Maine CDC investigates possible Hepatitis A exposure in Saco

SACO, Maine (WMTW) -The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring for possible Hepatitis A exposure at a Saco pizza shop.

The Maine CDC says an employee at the Saco House of Pizza handled food at the restaurant while having Hepatitis A. They say the employee was not in charge of preparing food but did have access to the kitchen.

Anyone who ate at, or ordered delivery or pickup at the Saco House of Pizza between Aug. 5 through 21st is encouraged to watch their symptoms and call their doctor if any of those symptoms develop.

Symptoms can include jaundice, stomach pain, tiredness, and nausea.

Hepatitis A can be spread through contaminated food or water, especially if the food is prepared by a person who is infected. Symptoms can begin to show anywhere between 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus. An infected person can spread the virus to others from approximately two weeks before symptoms start until one week after symptoms end.

Hep A is a liver disease that can be controlled with a vaccine but it can be contagious. More information on Hepatitis A can be found on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.