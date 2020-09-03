Advertisement

Get lost in a corn maze this fall

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINNA/LEVANT, Maine (WABI) -

If you’re looking for a quintessential fall activity to do with your family, there’s nothing quite like a corn maze.

“I’m really excited this year.” says Barbara Peavey, co-owner of Thunder Road Farm in Corinna.

They’re opening up a corn maze and other activities, like pick your own pumpkin and a play area, on Sept 12th.

“I’ve been working with Stephen King, and we’re actually doing “IT.” says Peavey. “We have Pennywise in there, and we have a picture of Stephen King’s gate.”

Quiz questions help you find your way.

“Get the wrong answer and then you get a little more lost.”

Meanwhile, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has had a corn maze since 2001.

They’re already open for the season with Maine’s Bicentennial as the theme this year.

“We have the oldest continually running corn maze in the state.” says CEO Jon Kenerson. “Our maze has the shape of the state of Maine. We’ve got the lighthouse. A lobster. We’ve got our state motto, Dirigo. You go in. You find the different stations, you get out. When you get out, you still get that free kiddie soft serve ice cream.”

At both Treworgy and Thunder Road, COVID-19 has forced a few changes for safety reasons.

“We are not going to be running unfortunately our hayride, our cow train ride, the jumping pillow, or our corn box.” says Peavey.

Thunder Road Farm has dropped the price from $10 to $6 to compensate.

“We’ve closed down all our indoor spaces.” says Kenerson. “We are not doing hayrides this year. Trails are much wider than usual to accommodate social distancing.”

Despite the changes Kenerson says it’s still a whole lot of fun.

“It’s really a great place to be outdoors and enjoy what the Maine season has to offer.”

Peavey hopes to see a good turnout. A pretzel stand that usually relies on fairs has set up next to the farm’s roadside stand.

“Where we’re not having fairs or anything like that, I think people are going to be anxious to get out and find something to do.”

So get out there and enjoy the cool autumn air and try not to get too lost.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RCV referendum appeal in hands of Maine’s high court

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The state also contends about 100 signatures were duplicates or from people not registered to vote.

News

Dover-Foxcroft Police ask for help locating teenage boy

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say Woolf was last seen at Foxcroft Academy around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

News

Auburn teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
In a letter sent to parents, Auburn school Superintendent Dr. Cornelia Brown said parents were being notified out of an abundance of caution.

Coronavirus

RSU 25 trains custodians on new disinfecting equipment

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
All four schools are receiving two machines each to be used at the end of each day after regular cleaning.

Latest News

News

Get lost in a corn maze this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
Corn mazes in Levant and Corinna are opening up.

News

Retired faculty of UMaine system worry about healthcare coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Many have taken that to mean they’re losing their healthcare coverage.

Back To School

RSU 67 students to make use of outdoor tents when school begins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
TV5 visited Lincoln schools Thursday to see how they’re making use of tents they have purchased.

News

Maine pumpkin season

Updated: 2 hours ago
We stopped by a few local farms to see how this year's crops were coming in.

News

EMCC restarts on-campus, student food pantry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organizers of the food drive say this pantry serves an important purpose.

News

Police: Teen driver may have fallen asleep, causing Vassalboro crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The call to Riverside Drive came in around 7 o’clock.