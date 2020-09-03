Get lost in a corn maze this fall

CORINNA/LEVANT, Maine (WABI) -

If you’re looking for a quintessential fall activity to do with your family, there’s nothing quite like a corn maze.

“I’m really excited this year.” says Barbara Peavey, co-owner of Thunder Road Farm in Corinna.

They’re opening up a corn maze and other activities, like pick your own pumpkin and a play area, on Sept 12th.

“I’ve been working with Stephen King, and we’re actually doing “IT.” says Peavey. “We have Pennywise in there, and we have a picture of Stephen King’s gate.”

Quiz questions help you find your way.

“Get the wrong answer and then you get a little more lost.”

Meanwhile, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has had a corn maze since 2001.

They’re already open for the season with Maine’s Bicentennial as the theme this year.

“We have the oldest continually running corn maze in the state.” says CEO Jon Kenerson. “Our maze has the shape of the state of Maine. We’ve got the lighthouse. A lobster. We’ve got our state motto, Dirigo. You go in. You find the different stations, you get out. When you get out, you still get that free kiddie soft serve ice cream.”

At both Treworgy and Thunder Road, COVID-19 has forced a few changes for safety reasons.

“We are not going to be running unfortunately our hayride, our cow train ride, the jumping pillow, or our corn box.” says Peavey.

Thunder Road Farm has dropped the price from $10 to $6 to compensate.

“We’ve closed down all our indoor spaces.” says Kenerson. “We are not doing hayrides this year. Trails are much wider than usual to accommodate social distancing.”

Despite the changes Kenerson says it’s still a whole lot of fun.

“It’s really a great place to be outdoors and enjoy what the Maine season has to offer.”

Peavey hopes to see a good turnout. A pretzel stand that usually relies on fairs has set up next to the farm’s roadside stand.

“Where we’re not having fairs or anything like that, I think people are going to be anxious to get out and find something to do.”

So get out there and enjoy the cool autumn air and try not to get too lost.

