EMCC restarts on-campus, student food pantry

Student food pantry
Student food pantry(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Food insecurity has remained an issue throughout the pandemic.

Folks at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor are bringing back their student food pantry for the start of the new school year.

With help from TRIO, a federal grant program, they are trying to fill an EMCC van with non-perishable goods.

Organizers of the food drive say this pantry serves an important purpose.

”This is a really critical resource for our community. Obviously now in the wake of COVID, we’re dealing with a lot of folks who are dealing with food insecurity. So this month we decided we’re going to start getting our food pantry ready to go again. And this event today is just a way of helping to advertise for that but also to collect some donations,” said Tasia Lima, Trio Student Advisor at EMMC.

There’s a curbside pick up every Wednesday from 10 to 2.

Just go behind the Student Success Center on campus.

