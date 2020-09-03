Dover-Foxcroft Police ask for help locating teenage boy
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a Dover-Foxcroft teenager.
They’re looking for Joseph Woolf.
Police say Woolf was last seen at Foxcroft Academy around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.
They say he’s wearing the same sweatshirt and pants you see in this photo.
If you have any information, call police at 564-3304.
