Dover-Foxcroft Police ask for help locating teenage boy

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a Dover-Foxcroft teenager.

They’re looking for Joseph Woolf.

Police say Woolf was last seen at Foxcroft Academy around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

They say he’s wearing the same sweatshirt and pants you see in this photo.

If you have any information, call police at 564-3304.

Posted by Dover-Foxcroft Police on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

