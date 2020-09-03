Dover-Foxcroft Police ask for help locating teenage boy

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a Dover-Foxcroft teenager.

They’re looking for Joseph Woolf.

Police say Woolf was last seen at Foxcroft Academy around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

They say he’s wearing the same sweatshirt and pants you see in this photo.

If you have any information, call police at 564-3304.

This is Joseph Woolf. He was last seen at Foxcroft Academy at 1:30 this afternoon wearing this same sweatshirt and rust... Posted by Dover-Foxcroft Police on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.