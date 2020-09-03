Advertisement

Carrabec schools set to open Tuesday after opening delay

This after one student tests positive for coronavirus
(KY3)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARRABEC, Maine (WABI) -

RSU 74 schools are set to begin their hybrid class model on Tuesday.

The superintendent announced Monday one student of RSU 74 had tested positive for COVID-19 which delayed the start of classes this week.

That student had not been in school yet and had not come in contact with staff, according to the superintendent.

According to Kennebec Journal, four tests have come back negative in addition to the one positive case.

The superintendent says delaying the opening of classes was the best decision.

