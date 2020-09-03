Advertisement

Bureau of Highway Safety reminds everyone to drive safe this Labor Day

Labor Day weekend traffic is expected to be the worst on Friday.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

This weekend marks the unofficial end of Maine’s summer tourism season.

Though there’s been a reduction in travel during the pandemic, road trips are still taking place this Labor Day weekend.

Predictions put Friday as the heaviest day for holiday weekend traffic.

The Bureau of Highway Safety reminds travelers to obey speed limits.

DOT has several projects up and down Maine highways.

They say to be cautious of changing traffic patterns and obey construction zone speed limits for the safety of those working.

They especially want folks to not drive impaired.

”We really want to just hammer the point that we’ve had a lot of fatalities over the last five years just on Labor Day weekend. It was six alone on Labor Day weekend last year. A lot of it has been attributed to impaired driving. So, we just want to get the message out, ‘Plan before you party,’ or just drive sober,” says Jamie Dionne, Bureau of Highway Safety.

Between 2016 and 2019, 14 people have died on Maine roads during Labor Day weekend.

