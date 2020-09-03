Advertisement

Brewer Athletic Director frustrated at another fall high school sports delay

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The delay of fall high school sports is a frustrating step for many. Brewer has been one of the schools which started sports training in early July, when the Maine Principal’s Association released summer training guidelines, and the Witches fall teams have been working out since.

“Go and you say they are going to follow the lead of the MPA and then two weeks later in a letter its we didn’t think you made the right decision. Obviously it could have happened a lot sooner,” says Brewer Athletic Director Dave Utterback, “ Some of these kids will never be able to come back to it. It’s their last opportunity. It’s not going to be an option for them beyond this. I think it was a little bit of a missed calculation how passionate and emotional this topic would be to the participants, their families and to the communities.”

