Bangor man dies after falling from radio tower

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Union, Maine (WABI) -The Village Soup reports a Bangor man is dead after he appears to have fallen from a radio tower Wednesday afternoon in Union.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Olson Farm Lane.

The paper reports that 74- year-old, James Larner, was working on the communications tower when he fell.

Village Soup says Larner was wearing a harness.

OSHA will now investigate as well as the Medical Examiner’s Office.

