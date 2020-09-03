Bangor man dies after falling from radio tower
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Union, Maine (WABI) -The Village Soup reports a Bangor man is dead after he appears to have fallen from a radio tower Wednesday afternoon in Union.
It happened just before 1 p.m. on Olson Farm Lane.
The paper reports that 74- year-old, James Larner, was working on the communications tower when he fell.
Village Soup says Larner was wearing a harness.
OSHA will now investigate as well as the Medical Examiner’s Office.
