Auburn teacher tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) -A teacher at Auburn Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, Auburn school Superintendent Dr. Cornelia Brown said parents were being notified out of an abundance of caution.

Those who may have been exposed to the virus will be notified by the school district. If someone has been exposed, the will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

