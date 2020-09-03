Advertisement

$2 million in federal funding going to lobster research

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - $2 million in federal funding is heading to the Sea Grant American Lobster Initiative.

It will support the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank American lobster research priorities.

The research is aimed at understanding how environmental changes are affecting American lobster in the Gulf of Maine.

Four of the nine research projects being funded will be conducted by Maine researchers and institutions.

Two will be at the University of Maine.

