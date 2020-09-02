What about music in Maine schools? State officials weigh in

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Questions about the future of music programs in Maine schools remain largely unanswered.



During Tuesday’s CDC briefing state officials were pressed on a return to both interscholastic sports and music.



They said that their focus has been on returning students to classroom first.



That process is underway in much of Maine this week and next.



However, for those musically inclined students decisions are yet to be made.

“In the guidance document is posted on the Department of Education website there are some limits on band and singing and other types of activities that do project volume,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

“The public health job here is to try to think through what the risks are and the parameters that we can put in the place irrespective of whether it’s sports, whether it’s singing whether it’s band practice,” said CDC Director Nirav Shah. “They’ve all got features that introduce risk. They all have features that may be protected. We are not looking to take a blanket approach to any of these. We are trying to take them piece by piece to see what matters and if they could potentially be done safely.”

Those restrictions Commissioner Lambrew mentioned also extend to physical education classes.

