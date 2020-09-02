Advertisement

Variably Cloudy, Few Showers Possible This Afternoon & Evening

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A southerly breeze will usher more humid air into the region this afternoon with dewpoints climbing to the mid-50s to low 60s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with the brightest conditions over northern and eastern parts of the state. A weak cold front approaching the region will give us a chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon and evening especially over areas south and west of Bangor. Temperatures will remain a bit below average today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The cold front will move into the state tonight giving all locations a chance to see some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through the nighttime hours.

The cold front will fizzle out over the area Thursday. We’ll see a variably cloudy, warm and humid day with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s and dewpoints in the 60s. We could still see a few showers during the morning over Downeast locales and areas closer to the coastline otherwise expect shower chances to diminish as the morning progresses. Another cold front will cross the state Thursday night into Friday morning. This front doesn’t have much moisture with it so there’s just a slight chance of a shower in spots Thursday night and Friday morning as the front moves through. The front will clear the state Friday morning followed by brightening skies and humidity levels dropping during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be warm Friday with highs in the 70s to low 80s. High pressure building into the region will give us a cooler and comfortable weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s to low 60s.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and becoming more humid. A few scattered showers possible this afternoon, mainly south and west of Bangor. Highs between 66°-74°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Lows between 57°-64°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: A few morning showers possible then variably cloudy, warm and humid. Highs between 74°-82°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Morning showers possible and humid to start then becoming partly sunny and turning less humid during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

