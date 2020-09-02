The Newman Center on the U-Maine campus has opened back up with new safety guidelines

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Newman Center on the U-Maine campus has opened back up, but with new safety guidelines in place.

The center, which was founded in 1946, provides a place for Catholic students in Orono.

Around 150 students show up every week for mass, prayer, communication and more.

It closed in March at the start of the pandemic.

They’ve made some changes now to keep in line with current CDC guidelines.

Visitors need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

They’re also only allowing 50 people inside at once and requiring students to register for mass.

”One of the things that’s important is that this place is not just a church, it’s not just a place for worship, it’s a place for community. That’s what we really want to do for our students is continue providing that place. So, keeping this as normal as we can during this time is important, especially in terms of fostering these community events,” says Reverend Kyle Doustou.

The Newman Center is also in the middle of a capital campaign called “Rebuild This Church.”

If you would like to donate, or learn more, you can visit blackbearcatholic.org.

