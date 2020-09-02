Searsport, Maine (WABI) - Salted tales of the sea.

The Penobscot Marine Museum is presenting a free Zoom event next Thursday.

It will feature five working sea men and women who will share their real-life stories of life on the sea.

Salted Tales: Stories from the Sea told live on Zoom is Thursday, September 10th at 6 p.m.

Each fast-paced story is 8 minutes long.

Salted Tales is free but you do need to pre-register for the Zoom event. To do that, log onto https://penobscotmarinemuseum.org/event-single/salted-tales-zoom-edition/

