Advertisement

Stories from the sea

Penobscot Marine Museum presents free Zoom storytelling event
Searsport museum presents free live Zoom event on Thursday, September 10th
Searsport museum presents free live Zoom event on Thursday, September 10th(WABI TV)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Searsport, Maine (WABI) - Salted tales of the sea.

The Penobscot Marine Museum is presenting a free Zoom event next Thursday.

Penobdcot Marine Museum Salted Tales Zoom Event

It will feature five working sea men and women who will share their real-life stories of life on the sea.

Salted Tales: Stories from the Sea told live on Zoom is Thursday, September 10th at 6 p.m.

Each fast-paced story is 8 minutes long.

Salted Tales is free but you do need to pre-register for the Zoom event. To do that, log onto https://penobscotmarinemuseum.org/event-single/salted-tales-zoom-edition/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EMCC hosting Fill the Van drive to benefit food pantry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
EMCC is asking for non-perishable donations for its student food pantry

News

Jaquille Coleman held without bail

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jaquille Coleman made his initial court appearance yesterday via video conference

News

Lewiston man on murder charge makes first court appearance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Coleman did not enter a plea during his appearance.

News

Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raise funds to support kids

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The money from the tournament benefits Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Maine.

Latest News

News

Bangor house fire ruled accidental, officials say

Updated: 9 hours ago
No one was hurt.

News

Update: Sullivan mother and daughter found safe

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ashley Miller was last seen in Sullivan on Tunk Lake Road.

News

Bangor woman with ALS hopes more businesses become accessible

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Tammy Michaels has been on a mission to bring awareness to ALS and accessibility.

News

Four people displaced by fire in Skowhegan

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No one was hurt.

News

UMaine researchers using “fit-bit” like devices on lobsters

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A team of researchers at UMaine's Lobster Institute and several partners are using minature fitness trackers on lobsters.

News

Superintendent requests school delay for some coastal schools

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Two school boards are considering the proposal from Superintendent Maria Libby.