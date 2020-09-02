Springfield Fair cancelled for 2020
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The organizers of a Labor Day weekend event that draws thousands to Springfield say they have made the tough decision to cancel this year’s event.
The Springfield Fair was supposed to begin Friday.
However, organizers say that under the given circumstances with coronavirus, they simply cannot hold any events at the fairground right now.
They’re planning on bring the fair back in 2021.
They also have a circus booked for late July.
This would have been the 170th year of the fair.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.