Senator Collins taking “All of Maine” bus tour

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins’ “All of Maine” bus tour made a stop Wednesday morning in Bangor.



The tour is part of her re-election campaign.



A crowd gathered outside the office on State Street.



The tour officially launched Monday in Aroostook County, hitting towns like Caribou and Presque Isle.



While speaking to her supporters Collins reminded them of what a win this November means for her down the line.

“When I am re-elected a year later I become the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee,” she told the crowd. “And that is the most powerful committee position in the United States Senate.”

Collins said the last time a Mainer held that position was in 1933.



