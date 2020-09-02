Advertisement

School buses face health and safety challenge this school year

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As schools reopen safely, a major piece to that puzzle is getting students back and forth to class.

Sunset Transportation runs the school buses for the town of Milford.

Hundreds of kids rely on them and everyone is working towards a plan to keep students, teachers and bus drivers safe.

Buses are cleaned everyday with a disinfectant fog machine, which sanitizes the bus between pick up and drop off.

To encourage social distancing there will be one student in every other row.

“Some of the busses hold up to 72 students. And now with one in each seat we’re talking 25 kids or so,” said John Reinzo, bus organizer for Sunset Transportation.

The school year in Milford begins next Tuesday.

So here’s what they’re asking from kids as they hop on the bus.

“Students need to have their masks on. They’re going to load from the back towards the front so that we have less interaction. Everybody is going to have to try to work together here because we can only pick up so many kids,” said Reinzo.

Which has prompted on going bus schedule changes.

“In some cases we’ll need more busses on the same routes we used last year. Perhaps make double runs, were not sure yet just exactly we’re going to do, but we’re working on it. Everybody is trying to make this work. So we’ll see how it goes,” said Reinzo.

