Sara Gideon visits Waterville Police Department to learn about Operation HOPE

(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Sara Gideon was on the campaign trail today.

She stopped by the Waterville Police Department to learn about Operation HOPE.

Since 2017, the organization has helped more than 200 people get treatment for opioid use disorder.

The program just received an AmeriCorps Vista Grant.

Deputy Police Chief William Bonney says the grant will provide them with a volunteer for the program.

Gideon wanted to learn more about how Operation HOPE could possibly be replicated throughout Maine.

”The reasons why this program I think has been so successful is that it remains in local control,” Gideon said. “The Waterville Police Department and Operation HOPE is able to be responsive directly to the needs of community members and that’s key, but I think what we also recognize is they do need help with investments.”

Gideon emphasized the importance of funding for local organizations that offer assistance for those with opioid use disorders.

Anyone who needs help can go to the police station Monday through Friday from nine to three for basic screening.

For more information you can visit the Waterville Has HOPE Facebook page.

