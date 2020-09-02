Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raise funds to support kids

LOVELL, Maine (WABI) -The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, also known as PLC, raised $27,643 last Friday to help kids around the state.

The money comes from their annual Log A Load golf Tournament in Southern Maine.

This benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Maine.

Donations support research, training, “purchase equipment and pay for uncompensated care, all in support of the mission to save and improve the lives of as many children in Maine as possible.”

PLC will hold another fundraiser in Lincoln on September 18th.

“The PLC has partnered with the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland for the new southern tournament, and despite the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, funds raised for the 2020 event exceeded those raised in 2019.

“The generosity of the PLC’s members, friends, and supporters is particularly inspiring this year, with every individual, business, and organization that stepped up to participate in this effort dealing with unprecedented challenges as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” PLC Executive Director Dana Doran said. “Financially this is the toughest year our industry has experienced in living memory, yet this group always comes through and continues to devote an incredible amount of time, effort, and resources to the Log A Load cause.”

Funds raised in the two golf tournaments will be disbursed equally to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland and Northern Light, Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

For more information, visit www.logaload.org.

To learn more about the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, visit www.maineloggers.com.

