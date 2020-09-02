Advertisement

Police ask for help locating Sullivan mom and her daughter

Maine State Police are asking for your help locating Ashley Miller and her daughter Marlyn Miller.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) -State Police are asking for your help in locating a Sullivan mother and her daughter.

They are trying to locate 32-year-old Ashley Miller and her 4-year-old daughter Marlyn.

Ashley was last seen in Sullivan on the Tunk Lake Road today around noon.

Police tell us Ashley suffers from “several medical conditions.”

They say her family is concerned for her and her daughter’s safety.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact Trooper Dana Austin at 207-973-3700 X9

