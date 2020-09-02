Advertisement

Permanent Commission finalizes report to combat racial disparity in Maine

Maine State House
Maine State House(Allegra Zamore)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations is continuing its efforts to end racism in Maine.

Members of the newly established commission met virtually today to finalize a report that highlights legislation that will combat racial disparities in Maine.

Some of the recommendations include increasing government accountability, tribal sovereignty, and criminal justice reform.

The Commission emphasized the importance of investing in communities working to reverse the effects of racism.

”There have to be mechanisms built into the body politic that are formal and that continually analyze and address systemic racism within our public policy,” said Commission Chair Rachel Talbot Ross.

The report recommends bills for the 129th legislature should it reconvene for a special session.

Members of the commission hope that legislators will use their suggestions to work through an equity lens.

