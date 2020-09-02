Patchy Fog & Scattered Showers Tonight, Warm & Muggy Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A southerly breeze on the backside of high pressure currently located well east of New England and a slowly approaching frontal system from the west helped pull a more humid air-mass up into our region today. The muggier conditions will cause patchy fog to form later tonight and the slowly approaching front will also allow some hit and miss showers to develop tonight, with maybe an isolated thunderstorm popping up as well.

Thursday will feature warmer and more humid conditions all across the Pine Tree State, with high temps climbing into the mid 70s to lower 80s. After the morning low clouds and patchy fog burn off tomorrow the sky will turn partly cloudy, with nothing more than an isolated shower or thundershower likely.

A rather strong cold front will cross through Maine Friday morning, with once again the risk for a few widely scattered showers and thundershowers, but much of the region will likely remain rain free Friday. The day will start out rather muggy, but once the cold front moves offshore a northwest breeze will develop and a less humid air-mass will begin to move back into our region later in the morning.

Approaching high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a pleasant holiday weekend. The high temps Saturday through Labor Day will range from the upper 60s north to the low to mid 70s south. A storm passing to the northwest of New England may trigger some scattered showers and thundershowers across mainly northern parts of the state beginning Monday night and continuing on Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and isolated thundershowers possible, patchy fog developing, with a south breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid, stray showers possible, with a southerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, turning less humid, a few early scattered showers, with a southwest to west breeze around 10 mph and thundershowers possible and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Monday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

