One man set out on a journey to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One man set out on an ambitious journey to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England.

Dwight Barnes is a New Hampshire resident and a retired McDonald’s owner.

His ultimate goal is to complete a 1,000 mile walk that spans five New England states.

The trek will likely take around 56 days.

The charity’s mission is to create, find, and support programs that improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

We caught up with Dwight today at the Ronald McDonald House in Bangor.

”I’m in to this for about 288 miles so far, and so far, so good. I must say I get great support from the side of the road every day, people waving and blowing their horns. I’ve had a lot of cash donations on the side of the road as well,” said Dwight Barnes, a former McDonald’s Owner/Operator.

If you’d like to support Dwight’s goal in helping RMHC of New England, visit rmcne.org.

