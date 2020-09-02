Maine CDC, DHHS continue monitoring state’s churches

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The COVID-19 outbreak after a wedding and reception in the Millinocket area has raised concerns about the role churches across Maine may play in the spread of coronavirus.



Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says his agency does not license churches to operate.



He says instead they have laid out a framework that allows for safe gathering for all indoor events.



Any enforcement on risk brought to a community or potential violations, under the Governor’s Executive Order, would be handled by DHHS.

“Making sure you are wearing face coverings and maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing at all times,” said Shah. “By virtue of living next to a church there is not an elevated risk. We certainly don’t want to make the church a pariah in that respect. The risk is because of individuals not because of a building itself.”

“We do have emergency authorities to protect the public health,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “To be clear they are authorities only intended to ensure that there is not some sort of action or activity that continues that could put people in harms way. They could be a criminal charge. It could be jail time. For individuals it could be a fine of up to $1000. For an organization that could be a fine of up to $10,000.”

Commissioner Lambrew said that none of those fines have been issued to date to any entity.

The Big Moose Inn where the reception took place was initially given a state citation by going over the 50-person limit for indoor gatherings.

Then it lost its business license last week, but got it back a couple of days later.

