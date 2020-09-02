Local ‘Pawlice’ Dept. rescues Miss Kitty
DRAFTJS_BLOCK_KEY:bouip
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -The East Millinocket Police Department was called out Tuesday afternoon to help a kitty who got a little too curious.
They were sent to rescue a five-week-old stray kitten who had fallen eight feet behind a cinder block wall.
They quickly involved their feline-friendly colleagues at the East Millinocket Fire Department and some other locals.
Stairs were removed, walls were hammered, all while trying to keep debris from falling and crushing Miss Kitty - as she’s affectionately called.
After what seemed like fur-ever, the good samaritans were finally able to pull Miss Kitty free avoiding catastrophe.
Miss Kitty is now resting comfortably and is healthy.
She’s being cared for by a local family.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.