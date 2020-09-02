Local ‘Pawlice’ Dept. rescues Miss Kitty

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -The East Millinocket Police Department was called out Tuesday afternoon to help a kitty who got a little too curious.

They were sent to rescue a five-week-old stray kitten who had fallen eight feet behind a cinder block wall.

They quickly involved their feline-friendly colleagues at the East Millinocket Fire Department and some other locals.

East Millinocket officials work to rescue a kitten. (WABI)

Stairs were removed, walls were hammered, all while trying to keep debris from falling and crushing Miss Kitty - as she’s affectionately called.

After what seemed like fur-ever, the good samaritans were finally able to pull Miss Kitty free avoiding catastrophe.

Miss Kitty is now resting comfortably and is healthy.

She’s being cared for by a local family.

As we’ve mentioned before there are perks for being a small town police department because it allows us to truly serve... Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

