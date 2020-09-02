Advertisement

Local leaders discuss Biden’s plans for re-opening schools

Discussions on back to school plans.
Discussions on back to school plans.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local leaders took part today in a virtual roundtable focused on returning to school safely.

They shed light on some federal funding concerns.

State Representative David McCrea, representing parts of Aroostock County, and Grace Leavitt, the President of the Maine Education Association, joined in on the conversation.

At the center was Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s plans to reopen schools.

Much of the conversation surrounded the need for more federal money to upgrade schools and better prepare for in-class instruction during the pandemic.

”We need to be able to have safe buildings with upgraded ventilation systems. We’ve let the infrastructure and school buildings, we’ve let that go for too long due to lack of funding. All of the PPE, the cleaning equipment, the staff that’s needed, that all takes resources,” said Grace Leavitt, the Maine Education Associtation President.

The roundtable also noted how well Maine has fought the virus, to allow for in-class instruction for students.

