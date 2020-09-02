Lewiston man on murder charge makes first court appearance

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of shooting and killing a young mother in Lewiston made his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Jaquille Coleman appeared via video conference at Lewiston District Court.

Coleman is charged with murder in the death of Natasha Morgan, 19, on Aug. 21.

He did not enter a plea during his appearance.

Coleman was arrested in Mississippi last week following a manhunt

