Advertisement

Lewiston man on murder charge makes first court appearance

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of shooting and killing a young mother in Lewiston made his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Jaquille Coleman appeared via video conference at Lewiston District Court.

Coleman is charged with murder in the death of Natasha Morgan, 19, on Aug. 21.

He did not enter a plea during his appearance.

Coleman was arrested in Mississippi last week following a manhunt

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jaquille Coleman held without bail

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Jaquille Coleman made his initial court appearance yesterday via video conference

News

Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raise funds to support kids

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The money from the tournament benefits Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Maine.

News

Bangor house fire ruled accidental, officials say

Updated: 7 hours ago
No one was hurt.

News

Update: Sullivan mother and daughter found safe

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ashley Miller was last seen in Sullivan on Tunk Lake Road.

Latest News

News

Bangor woman with ALS hopes more businesses become accessible

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Tammy Michaels has been on a mission to bring awareness to ALS and accessibility.

News

Four people displaced by fire in Skowhegan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No one was hurt.

News

UMaine researchers using “fit-bit” like devices on lobsters

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A team of researchers at UMaine's Lobster Institute and several partners are using minature fitness trackers on lobsters.

News

Superintendent requests school delay for some coastal schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Two school boards are considering the proposal from Superintendent Maria Libby.

News

Stores scramble to keep up with demand for laptops

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
With many Maine students facing some level of remote learning this fall, demand for laptops is overwhelming local businesses.

News

Maine CDC links 134 COVID-19 cases to Millinocket area wedding

Updated: 14 hours ago
Director Dr. Nirav Shah broke down the numbers. He said 123 cases are confirmed and 11 are probable.