Individual in Somerset County latest to die with coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Daily coronavirus data

There are 19 new cases of coronvairus in the state according to the CDC. (Emily Tadlock)

A man in his 70s from Somerset County is the latest to die with coronavirus.

This makes the death toll in the state 133.

Tuesday’s total was adjusted making for a net gain of 26.

456 cases are active, up 17 from last week but down 15 from Tuesday.

3,978 people have recovered, 33 more than Tuesday.

County-by-county breakdown

Waldo County is the only county in the state currently without active cases. (Emily Tadlock)

County by county numbers show the largest increase of cases is in York County.

There are 10 new cases there for a total of 851.

The second largest increase is in Penobscot County.

There are four new cases there making for a total of 234.

28 cases are active.

Outbreak Update

There are now 143 cases linked to an August 7th wedding and reception in the Millinocket region.

That’s an increase of 9 cases since Tuesday.

The case count for the ongoing outbreak investigation at the York County jail is now 74. That’s an increase of eight since Tuesday. That total includes 38 inmates, 19 people who work in the building, and 17 household members of those 19 individuals.

The case count for the ongoing outbreak investigation at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center is now 13. That’s an increase of one since Tuesday. That total includes 7 residents and 6 staff.

The case count for the ongoing outbreak investigation at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford remains 5. At this time, that outbreak investigation has not been epidemiologically linked to any other outbreak investigations.

