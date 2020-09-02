Gov. Mills extends state of civil emergency for 6th time

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

For the sixth time since the coronavirus outbreak began in mid-March, Gov. Janet Mills has extended Maine’s State of Civil Emergency for another 30 days.

The new order now expires Oct. 1. It keeps Maine in line with every other state in the country, Mills said.

The old order was set to expire on Thursday.

The State of Civil Emergency allows the state to draw on federal resources and funding to respond to COVID-19.

In a prepared statement, Mills said while the state has been relatively successful in addressing the spread of COVID-19, Mainers cannot become complacent.

“Pandemic fatigue is setting in, but we cannot let down our guard, especially as some of our schools and universities bring students back on campus and back into the classroom. Let’s stay focused on the endgame: keeping everyone safe and healthy and protected from this dangerous virus,” Mills said.

Under Maine law, State of Civil Emergency Proclamations may only be issued in 30 day increments.

