EMCC hosting Fill the Van drive to benefit food pantry

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As classes resume, a food pantry for some local college students in Bangor is looking for donations.

We first told you about then newly-established Eastern Maine Community College food pantry back in February. The mission is to allow students to think about schoolwork instead of worrying about filling the gaps between their meals.

Now that COVID-19 guidelines are in place, the pantry has had to adapt its operations. Rather than having students come inside, they’re offering curbside pickup every Wednesday.

But first, the shelves are in need of a re-stock.

EMCC is holding a Fill the Van event Thursday, September 3rd to collect non-perishable food donations. It will be located in the parking lot between Katahdin and Maine Hall, located near the intersection of the Sylvan and Hogan Road in Bangor.

The drive runs from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

