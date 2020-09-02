Advertisement

EMCC hosting Fill the Van drive to benefit food pantry

Food drive set for Thursday, September 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
File photo
File photo(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As classes resume, a food pantry for some local college students in Bangor is looking for donations.

We first told you about then newly-established Eastern Maine Community College food pantry back in February. The mission is to allow students to think about schoolwork instead of worrying about filling the gaps between their meals.

Now that COVID-19 guidelines are in place, the pantry has had to adapt its operations. Rather than having students come inside, they’re offering curbside pickup every Wednesday.

But first, the shelves are in need of a re-stock.

EMCC is holding a Fill the Van event Thursday, September 3rd to collect non-perishable food donations. It will be located in the parking lot between Katahdin and Maine Hall, located near the intersection of the Sylvan and Hogan Road in Bangor.

The drive runs from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stories from the sea

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Penobscot Marine Museum presents Salted Tale: Stories from the Sea

News

Jaquille Coleman held without bail

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jaquille Coleman made his initial court appearance yesterday via video conference

News

Lewiston man on murder charge makes first court appearance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Coleman did not enter a plea during his appearance.

News

Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raise funds to support kids

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The money from the tournament benefits Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Maine.

Latest News

News

Bangor house fire ruled accidental, officials say

Updated: 9 hours ago
No one was hurt.

News

Update: Sullivan mother and daughter found safe

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ashley Miller was last seen in Sullivan on Tunk Lake Road.

News

Bangor woman with ALS hopes more businesses become accessible

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Tammy Michaels has been on a mission to bring awareness to ALS and accessibility.

News

Four people displaced by fire in Skowhegan

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No one was hurt.

News

UMaine researchers using “fit-bit” like devices on lobsters

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A team of researchers at UMaine's Lobster Institute and several partners are using minature fitness trackers on lobsters.

News

Superintendent requests school delay for some coastal schools

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Two school boards are considering the proposal from Superintendent Maria Libby.