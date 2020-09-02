Advertisement

Bangor house fire ruled accidental, officials say

Bangor Fire officals ruled a house fire on seventh street accidental.

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor fire officials ruled a house fire on seventh street in the city accidental.

It happened just after 8 p.m.

Officials said the owners came home to their smoke detectors going off.

Authorities say the small fire started underneath a refrigerator in the basement.

Fire crews knocked it down quickly. Bangor’s Assistant Fire Chief says they had firefighters from several stations around the city at the scene because of the building’s construction.

”It doesn’t have a lot of fire stops. We get really concerned if we have a fire in the basement, a fire spread, and travel throughout the home. We always try to call extra resources in early to be careful. Less amount of damage, everyone is safer that way,” Chandler Corriveau, Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, said.

No one was hurt.

