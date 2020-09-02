Advertisement

Bangor committee holds first public hearing on removal of monument

Removal of Estevan Gomez monument in question
The public meetings are set for 9 am on September 2nd, 17th and 30th
The public meetings are set for 9 am on September 2nd, 17th and 30th(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A Bangor city committee held the first of a series of public meetings on the possible removal of a monument along the Bangor waterfront.

The Commission on Cultural Development meetings focus on the Gomez monument, in honor of Estevan Gomez.

Gomez is considered to be the first European to sail up the Penobscot River around 500 years ago.

At the same time, historical accounts say he captured Indigenous People and tried to sell them into slavery.

A public comment time was built in to the beginning of the meeting but no one showed up via zoom to speak.

The city council discussed several options on the table such as modifying a plaque to more accurately represent the history of Gomez, moving part of the monument to the Bangor Historical Society or completely removing the monument.

CCD Subcommittee Gomez Deaccession 9/2/20

CCD Subcommittee Gomez Deaccession 9/2/20

Posted by City of Bangor, Maine - City Hall on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

A University of Maine professor has also asked for his class to have some part in the research of the monument.

”Perhaps the class could be most of use in assisting the council with the wording of a plaque or of modifications, any sort of interpretation of the monument itself in the context of a more holistic look at history,” says Amy Roeder a member of the sub-committe.

The committee also feels they may need to push back a formal recommendation from September 30th to a later date.

Council officials warn that if they do ultimately decide this, there could be issues with the old council rotating out and a new council being voted in.

The committee is still seeking input from descendants, the Portuguese community and others.

Seven public comment letters have been sent in to the committee.

To submit your comments email culturalcommission@bangormaine.gov.

The next meeting is September 17th. There will be more public comment time allotted.

All meetings are posted to the City of Bangor website.

