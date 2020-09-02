Advertisement

Authorities investigating death of summer resident on Little Deer Isle

Maine Marine Patrol says the body of 82-year-old William Lamb of Charlestown was found on a beach.
Ocean
Ocean(CANVA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) -Officials are investigating the death of Massachusetts man in Little Deer Isle.

Maine Marine Patrol says the body of 82-year-old William Lamb of Charlestown was found on a beach.

They say he’s a summer resident there.

Lamb was found by a family member near his cottage on Quarter Lane.

His wife reported him missing Monday after he did not come back from a row boat trip.

Officials say his body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bangor committee holds first public hearing on removal of monument

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A Bangor city committee held the first of a series of public meetings on the possible removal of a monument along the Bangor waterfront.

News

Individual in Somerset County latest to die with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
There are 19 new cases of coronvairus in the state according to the CDC.

News

Aroostook County man heads to Louisiana as Red Cross volunteer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Retired wildlife biologist Richard Hoppe will spend a few weeks assisting Hurricane Laura victims with the American Red Cross

News

Stories from the sea

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Penobscot Marine Museum presents Salted Tale: Stories from the Sea

Latest News

News

EMCC hosting Fill the Van drive to benefit food pantry

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
EMCC is asking for non-perishable donations for its student food pantry

News

Jaquille Coleman held without bail

Updated: 6 hours ago
Jaquille Coleman made his initial court appearance yesterday via video conference

News

Lewiston man on murder charge makes first court appearance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Coleman did not enter a plea during his appearance.

News

Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raise funds to support kids

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The money from the tournament benefits Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Maine.

News

Bangor house fire ruled accidental, officials say

Updated: 13 hours ago
No one was hurt.

News

Update: Sullivan mother and daughter found safe

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ashley Miller was last seen in Sullivan on Tunk Lake Road.