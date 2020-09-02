Authorities investigating death of summer resident on Little Deer Isle

LITTLE DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) -Officials are investigating the death of Massachusetts man in Little Deer Isle.

Maine Marine Patrol says the body of 82-year-old William Lamb of Charlestown was found on a beach.

They say he’s a summer resident there.

Lamb was found by a family member near his cottage on Quarter Lane.

His wife reported him missing Monday after he did not come back from a row boat trip.

Officials say his body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy.

