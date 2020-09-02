Aroostook County man heads to Louisiana as Red Cross volunteer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another Mainer is answering the call for help coming from Louisiana.

Richard Hoppe is the latest of a half-dozen American Red Cross volunteers from our state to deploy in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

“My main duty down there will be mass sheltering,” Hoppe explained “And sheltering for where we are today, from where we were 8 months ago, is quite different because of COVID-19.”

He says he has already taken special training for COVID-19 and will receive more mission-specific instruction once he arrives in Baton Rouge.

A former wildlife biologist, he is now retired and wanted to spend his free time giving back. He only signed up to become an American Red Cross volunteer about five months ago. Despite a global pandemic and devastating hurricane, he says he would “absolutely " do it all over again.

Hoppe’s trip south began at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. He drove from his home in Portage Lake, which is near Presque Isle, to the Bangor International Airport. His first of a few flights was scheduled to leave at 7:30 a.m.

Hoppe expects to come back to Maine in mid-September.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.