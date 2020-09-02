143 COVID-19 cases now linked to Millinocket area wedding, including 74 at York County Jail

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that 143 coronavirus cases are now linked to the wedding and reception in the Millinocket area last month.

Officials said 74 of those cases involve the ongoing outbreak at the York County Jail. A staff member at the jail attended the Aug. 7 wedding.

Of the 74 cases, 38 involve inmates, 19 people who work at the jail and 17 household members of the affected jail workers.

The number of cases at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison is now 13, including seven residents and six staff members. That outbreak is also linked to the wedding outbreak.

The Maine CDC said there are no new cases involving the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. The number of cases remains at five. That outbreak has not been linked to any other outbreaks under investigation.

