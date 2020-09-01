Superintendent requests school delay for some coastal schools

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -The Superintendent for Five Town Coastal School District and SAD 28 wants schools to start a week late.

They were supposed to begin next Tuesday.

Two school boards are considering the proposal from Superintendent Maria Libby.

She’s asking for a September 14th start date.

Libby said in a letter the request comes after a long discussion with school officials.

She said they “need another week to put the necessary pieces in place for a successful school opening.”

She lists many reasons why they need more time, like waiting for more than 500 desks to arrive and the same for plexiglass which then needs to be mounted in dozens of locations.

They need tents for outdoor learning and hand sanitizing stations set up all around the schools.

The school boards meet again Wednesday night at six and seven.

