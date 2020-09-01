Stores scramble to keep up with demand for laptops

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -As a new school year begins, many students are returning to the classroom without leaving their homes.

Remote and hybrid learning models require technology, but many parents and guardians are finding the supply isn’t meeting their demand.

David Pete, Co-owner, Computer Essentials, said, “I’ve had people call up and ask us if we have anything coming and buy it sight unseen. Just say, ’I’ll buy it right now so I’ll have it when it gets here.”

With many Maine students facing some level of remote learning this fall, demand for laptops is overwhelming local businesses.

Pete explained, “We’ve had a few times where we’ve had to take phone numbers and say, we’ll call you when we get something. I’ve had some people just come buy anything, in some cases. You have it? We’ll buy it. I’ll take it, as long as it’s functioning.”

In addition to shopping for new items, Computer Essentials is seeing customers come in for repairs on their existing models.

“Can I, you know, put Windows 10 on this old computer to let my kid use it? Can I get this working again so I can work from home? So, yes, we’ve still had a lot of repairs in that regard.”

The towns of Hermon, Carmel, and Levant are using federal CARES Act money to ensure every student grades three through 12 has access to their own laptop. They’ve also purchased a number of iPads for the younger grades.

Chasse said, “We are excited about it. It’ll be a lot of work in the beginning just to deploy them, but we’ll celebrate when they arrive. And it’s a ray of sunshine in a challenging time for students to say, I’m gonna get a MacBook out of this pandemic deal anyways, and I can use that to communicate with my teachers and Zoom and Google meet and so on.”

Chasse expects to receive the shipment in the next few weeks. For those whose districts aren’t supplying laptops and may still need one, Pete said it’s a good time to check back with stores.

Pete explained, “Like the toilet paper was in April, usually you can find something eventually, haha.”

