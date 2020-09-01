Advertisement

State coronavirus cases increase by 22 according to Maine CDC

No new deaths are being reported by the Maine CDC
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Total cases in the state have now reached 4,548.
Total cases in the state have now reached 4,548.(Emily Tadlock)

There are 22 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Monday’s total was adjusted making for a net gain of 24.

Total cases in the state have now reached 4,548.

Of those 471 cases are currently active, the same as Monday.

There are 22 new recoveries for a total of 3,945.

No new deaths are being reported. That total stands at 132.

County-by-county numbers show the largest increase of cases in York County.
County-by-county numbers show the largest increase of cases in York County.(Emily Tadlock)

County-by-county numbers show the largest increase of cases in York County.

There are seven new cases there.

There are five new cases in Cumberland County.

Three new cases are being reported in Somerset County for a total of 54.

14 cases are active.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah will hold a coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He’ll be joined by DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

You can watch that on TV 5 or on our website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man hurt at Hampden construction site continues recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
While OSHA is investigating, the Jabbusch family has retained an attorney.

News

Federal funding focuses on preventing violence against Maine women

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
More than $800,000 will aid three Maine organizations dedicated to preventing violence against women

News

Island Institute awarded $300,000 contract to boost Maine marine industry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
The Maine Technology Institute (MTI) and FocusMaine recently awarded the Island Institute a three-year, $300,000 contract to serve as program director for SEAMaine, Maine’s Marine Economy Roadmap/Workforce Development Project.

News

Extracurricular high school music programs wonder why their guidelines differ from sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
As Maine tries to settle on whether or not to allow high school sports this fall, there are hundreds of music students also wondering about their extracurricular activities.

Latest News

News

Man shot during armed robbery attempt in York

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The victim was treated for a minor gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

School renamed to honor first African American elected to Maine Legislature

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was by invitation only.

News

RSU 74 postpones school a week; student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
RSU 74 schools will be closed this week and all activities cancelled.

News

Folks gather in Bangor to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Together Place also announced a new collaborative year-long effort between people in recovery, artists, and the broader community to paint new murals.

News

Roughly $7.5M coming to Maine to combat opioid crisis

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ten Maine organizations have received funding.