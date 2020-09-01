State coronavirus cases increase by 22 according to Maine CDC

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Total cases in the state have now reached 4,548. (Emily Tadlock)

There are 22 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Monday’s total was adjusted making for a net gain of 24.

Total cases in the state have now reached 4,548.

Of those 471 cases are currently active, the same as Monday.

There are 22 new recoveries for a total of 3,945.

No new deaths are being reported. That total stands at 132.

County-by-county numbers show the largest increase of cases in York County. (Emily Tadlock)

There are seven new cases there.

There are five new cases in Cumberland County.

Three new cases are being reported in Somerset County for a total of 54.

14 cases are active.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah will hold a coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He’ll be joined by DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

You can watch that on TV 5 or on our website.

