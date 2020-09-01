Sidney man convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl requests to suppress evidence

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Sidney man convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl but then granted a new trial was in court Monday with a request to suppress evidence from the case.

29-year-old Eric Bard pleaded guilty in August of 2014 to sexually abusing a girl he was babysitting and recording it on his cell phone.

Bard’s lawyers are asking to suppress evidence from the trial due to the way it was obtained in 2012.

They are questioning the consent received to search and seize the digital media devices that contained child exploitation.

Officers and detectives who were present that day testified to the consent they received.

Bard was granted a new trial in 2018 because the judge at the time talked about the case with a prosecutor without Bard’s lawyers around.

Monday’s hearing will continue later this month.

