Advertisement

Sidney man convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl requests to suppress evidence

Eric Bard’s lawyers are asking to suppress evidence from the trial due to the way it was obtained in 2012.
(Allegra Zamore)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Sidney man convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl but then granted a new trial was in court Monday with a request to suppress evidence from the case.

29-year-old Eric Bard pleaded guilty in August of 2014 to sexually abusing a girl he was babysitting and recording it on his cell phone.

Bard’s lawyers are asking to suppress evidence from the trial due to the way it was obtained in 2012.

They are questioning the consent received to search and seize the digital media devices that contained child exploitation.

Officers and detectives who were present that day testified to the consent they received.

Bard was granted a new trial in 2018 because the judge at the time talked about the case with a prosecutor without Bard’s lawyers around.

Monday’s hearing will continue later this month.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four people displaced by fire in Skowhegan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No one was hurt.

News

UMaine researchers using “fit-bit” like devices on lobsters

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A team of researchers at UMaine's Lobster Institute and several partners are using minature fitness trackers on lobsters.

News

Superintendent requests school delay for some coastal schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Two school boards are considering the proposal from Superintendent Maria Libby.

News

Stores scramble to keep up with demand for laptops

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
With many Maine students facing some level of remote learning this fall, demand for laptops is overwhelming local businesses.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC links 134 COVID-19 cases to Millinocket area wedding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Director Dr. Nirav Shah broke down the numbers. He said 123 cases are confirmed and 11 are probable.

News

Bangor students start first day at school

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Penobscot Theatre Company offering virtual acting classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Starting next Tuesday kids can get back to the stage -- via computer -- by participating in one of several eight week long courses for their age group.

News

Maine CDC reports new COVID cases on college campuses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Two new cases are being reported at UMaine in Orono.

News

Local car dealership employees donate to Camp Capella

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The money came from an employee fundraiser.

News

$10 million in funding coming to state nursing homes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
More than $10 million from the federal government has been awarded to Maine nursing homes to support increased COVID-19 testing and staffing.