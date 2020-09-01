School renamed to honor first African American elected to Maine Legislature

PORTLAND, Maine, (WMTW) - Riverton Elementary School in Portland was formally renamed Gerald E. Talbot Community School on Monday.

Talbot was the founding president of the Portland branch of the NAACP, was the first African American to be elected to the Maine Legislature, and the first to chair the state board of education.

Talbot attended Monday’s dedication ceremony.

State education commissioner Pender Makin said she hopes Talbot’s story and the renaming of the school in his honor will inspire generations of students.

“Representative Talbot, I am grateful for your many courageous contributions both nationally and here in our state. I’m grateful for the inspiration and the shining example that you have provided for all of us,” Makin said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was by invitation only.

