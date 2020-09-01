Advertisement

School renamed to honor first African American elected to Maine Legislature

Riverton Elementary School in Portland was formally renamed Gerald E. Talbot Community School on Monday.
Riverton Elementary School in Portland was formally renamed Gerald E. Talbot Community School on Monday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine, (WMTW) - Riverton Elementary School in Portland was formally renamed Gerald E. Talbot Community School on Monday.

Talbot was the founding president of the Portland branch of the NAACP, was the first African American to be elected to the Maine Legislature, and the first to chair the state board of education.

Talbot attended Monday’s dedication ceremony.

State education commissioner Pender Makin said she hopes Talbot’s story and the renaming of the school in his honor will inspire generations of students.

“Representative Talbot, I am grateful for your many courageous contributions both nationally and here in our state. I’m grateful for the inspiration and the shining example that you have provided for all of us,” Makin said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was by invitation only.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RSU 74 postpones school a week; student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
RSU 74 schools will be closed this week and all activities cancelled.

News

Folks gather in Bangor to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Together Place also announced a new collaborative year-long effort between people in recovery, artists, and the broader community to paint new murals.

News

Roughly $7.5M coming to Maine to combat opioid crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ten Maine organizations have received funding.

News

Lincoln airport awarded more than $2M in federal funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The money given to Lincoln Regional will be used to rebuild the runway.

Latest News

News

Gas prices up slightly in northern New England

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Gas prices have gone up slightly in northern New England during the last week.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Katahdin region schools grapple with reopening amid outbreak

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Man dies in prison while serving life sentence for 2003 death of Colby College student

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
64-year-old Edward Hackett was serving a life sentence for killing 21-year-old Dawn Rossignol.

News

UMaine Cooperative Extension offers advice on “Pain-free Gardening”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
This was the fourth in the series of 6 webinars.

News

Alamo Theatre in Bucksport upgrading with hearing loop

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
When it’s in place, the Alamo will be the only movie theatre outfitted with the system in the area.