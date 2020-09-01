RSU 74 postpones school a week; student tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH ANSON, Maine (WABI) - RSU 74 schools will be closed this week and all activities canceled.

The Superintendent making that announcement Monday evening ahead of students’ return to the classroom on Tuesday.

He also announced that one student of RSU 74 has tested positive for COVID-19.

That student has not been in school yet and has not come in contact with staff according to the superintendent.

He says they are quarantining at home with family.

The schools are being closed out of extreme caution as school officials work with the Maine CDC on a proper response.

The superintendent says that individual schools will be reaching out with information on the next steps and supplies for remote learners.

He encourages parents with questions to reach out to their schools.

