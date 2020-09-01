Advertisement

RSU 74 postpones school a week; student tests positive for COVID-19

RSU 74 schools will be closed this week and all activities cancelled.
RSU 74 schools will be closed this week and all activities cancelled.(Associated Press)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ANSON, Maine (WABI) - RSU 74 schools will be closed this week and all activities canceled.

The Superintendent making that announcement Monday evening ahead of students’ return to the classroom on Tuesday.

He also announced that one student of RSU 74 has tested positive for COVID-19.

That student has not been in school yet and has not come in contact with staff according to the superintendent.

He says they are quarantining at home with family.

The schools are being closed out of extreme caution as school officials work with the Maine CDC on a proper response.

The superintendent says that individual schools will be reaching out with information on the next steps and supplies for remote learners.

He encourages parents with questions to reach out to their schools.

Welcome back to the 20-21 School Year! Reminder that school starts tomorrow, September 1st for Cohort A and all of 9th...

Posted by RSU #74 on Monday, August 31, 2020

Good Evening RSU #74 Families and Friends, Out of extreme caution, and with new information, RSU #74 school officials...

Posted by RSU #74 on Monday, August 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School renamed to honor first African American elected to Maine Legislature

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was by invitation only.

News

Folks gather in Bangor to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Together Place also announced a new collaborative year-long effort between people in recovery, artists, and the broader community to paint new murals.

News

Roughly $7.5M coming to Maine to combat opioid crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ten Maine organizations have received funding.

News

Lincoln airport awarded more than $2M in federal funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The money given to Lincoln Regional will be used to rebuild the runway.

Latest News

News

Gas prices up slightly in northern New England

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Gas prices have gone up slightly in northern New England during the last week.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Katahdin region schools grapple with reopening amid outbreak

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Man dies in prison while serving life sentence for 2003 death of Colby College student

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
64-year-old Edward Hackett was serving a life sentence for killing 21-year-old Dawn Rossignol.

News

UMaine Cooperative Extension offers advice on “Pain-free Gardening”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
This was the fourth in the series of 6 webinars.

News

Alamo Theatre in Bucksport upgrading with hearing loop

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
When it’s in place, the Alamo will be the only movie theatre outfitted with the system in the area.