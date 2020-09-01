Roughly $7.5M coming to Maine to combat opioid crisis

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senators Susan Colling and Angus King have announced $7.5M will be coming into the state to combat the opioid crisis.

Ten Maine organizations received funding.

The investments will enable community health centers, rural organizations, and hospitals to establish and expand access to integrated substance use disorder and mental health services.

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

