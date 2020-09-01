Penobscot Theatre Company offering virtual acting classes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Do you know a tiny thespian or maybe someone with a little more experience who’s looking for a creative outlet?

Penobscot Theatre Company has you covered.

They will be offering a set of virtual acting classes from ages four to....older.

Starting next Tuesday kids can get back to the stage, via computer by participating in one of several eight week long courses for their age group.

Kids ages four to seven will take part in the tiny thespians class.

Ages seven to 13 can practice their puppetry performance.

And those 12 to 18 can work on sound effect and voice performance in collaboration with WERU on a Legend of Sleepy Hollow production.

There’s also a musical theatre dance class being offered for ages seven to 18.

”We heard the outcry of parents, I’m still hearing it and it is so valid, that my kid is sick of zoom. what makes this different from any other zoom class they are doing? I really thought about that and we tried to figure out how can we make this active, how can we make sure that it’s engaged through the camera so it feels like more. How do we make sure the students are getting an experience where they feel satisfied as a performer?” say Director of Education for PTC, Ben Layman.

And if you’re an adult, don’t worry. They’ve got something for you, too.

Starting September 12th, the Artist Way class will help you get back on that creative horse and provide you with a little art therapy.

For more information on all of the virtual classes visit the education tab on the Penobscot Theatre Website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.