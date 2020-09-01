Advertisement

Patchy Fog Tonight, Increasing Humidity Wednesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought Maine a partly sunny sky the past couple of days continues to slide off to the east of New England. Clouds will gradually increase across the Pine Tree State tonight as a weak frontal system approaches New England and that along with an increase in low level moisture tonight will allow areas of patchy fog to form after midnight. Low temps late tonight across Maine will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

A southerly breeze on the backside of the departing ridge of high pressure will allow a more humid air-mass to move up into our region beginning tomorrow. The combination of the higher humidity and the weak front moving into New England from the west will bring the risk of scattered showers and possible isolated thundershowers to Maine tomorrow. As the weak front stalls across New England the risk for a few scattered showers will continue on Thursday, but otherwise the day will be partly sunny, warm and rather humid.

A stronger cold front will likely cross through Maine during the day Friday, with once again the risk for some hit and miss showers and thundershowers, but much of the region will likely miss out on the scattered showers and stray thundershowers. Friday will start out rather muggy, but once the cold front moves offshore a northwest breeze will develop and a less humid air-mass will begin to move into our region later in the day.

High pressure building into the Northeast will likely bring bright and slightly cooler than normal temps to Maine for both Saturday and Sunday. High temps both weekend days will range from the upper 60s north to the low to mid 70s south. The weather for Labor Day will depend on how fast high pressure moves off to our east along with the strength of an approaching cold front from the west. Currently it appears much of the day will be dry, with maybe some late day or nighttime showers developing as the front to our west begins to move into New England.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, patchy fog developing, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun, turning more humid, possible stray showers developing, with a south breeze between 7 and 17 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid, stray showers possible, with a southerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, humid early, with a few scattered showers and thundershowers possible and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

